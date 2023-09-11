(Alliance News) - Europe's major stock exchanges meet forecasts and open higher on Monday, with bankers getting the better of the Mib at the start of a week that will see the ECB engaged in a crucial meeting on upcoming monetary policy decisions while U.S. unveils the latest inflation data.

Thus, the FTSE Mib opens up 1.0 percent to 28,512.79, the Mid-Cap is up 0.2 percent to 41,387.15, the Small-Cap in the green by 0.5 percent to 26,839.81, and Italy Growth advances 0.3 percent to 8,778.41.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 in green by 0.8 percent, the CAC 40 is up 0.6 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is up 0.4 percent.

On the main index in Piazza Affari almost all tinged with green, Intesa Sanpaolo is advancing 2.2 percent after announcing Friday the final results of its cash repurchase offer for all or part of its EUR750 million Additional Tier 1 Notes perpetual bond.

When the offer expired, the total nominal amount of existing securities validly offered for repurchase amounted to approximately EUR503.1 million, representing approximately 67 percent of the total nominal amount of existing securities outstanding of EUR750.0 million.

Well in banking in general, with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena doing best of all with 3.3 percent, followed by BPER Banca up 2.5 percent and Banco BPM, rising 2.4 percent.

Saipem opens up 1.1% after closing in the green by 4.9%. The company reported that it has been awarded two new contracts for offshore assets in the Ivory Coast and Italy, worth a total of EUR850 million. Also of note, Capital Fund Management raised its short position on Saipem to 1.12% from 1.0%.

Banca Generali -- up 0.3% -- reported Friday that net inflows for August were EUR247 million, up 20% from the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, inflows stand at EUR3.9 billion.

Eni is up 1.1 percent after announcing that it successfully placed an offering with a total face value of EUR1 billion of senior unsecured sustainability-linked convertible bonds.

FinecoBank rises 0.5 percent. The company posted robust net inflows of EUR648 million in August from EUR343 million a year ago, confirming the acceleration of the bank's growth path thanks to both new customer acquisition and a solid push into investments.

Bearish in the minority are Ferrari, in the red by 0.2 percent, and Inwit, down 0.1 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, the top is Antares Vision and Juventus FC, which open up 3.1 percent.

ENAV rises 0.4 percent after it disclosed Friday that it has signed four new contracts through its subsidiaries IDS AirNav and Techno Sky to supply systems to optimize flight data and improve airspace efficiency, with India, Norway, Romania, and Kosovo.

The total amount is approximately EUR11 million.

Webuild opens in the green by 1.1 percent after it reported Thursday that it continues to grow in Australia and expand into segments new to the group. Australian subsidiary Clough won the AUD420 million contract to build the Shiplift at the Port of Darwin on Australia's north coast. The project involves the construction of a modern system for the lifting, ground handling and launching of small and large vessels, which will consolidate the coastal city's role as a major hub for ship maintenance and support services in the region.

On the Small-Cap segment, Eurotech's board of directors -- in the green by 1.1 percent -- reviewed and approved the results for the first six months, a period that ended with a net result of a loss of EUR940,000, compared with a negative EUR4.26 million for the first six months of 2022.

Revenues for the first six months of 2023 stood at EUR47.9 million compared to EUR34.74 million in the first six months of 2022.

Among SMEs, NVP is not yet trading. The company announced Saturday that it has obtained a medium- to long-term KPI ESG Linked loan in the total amount of EUR1 million from Crédit Agricole Italia and guaranteed by SACE.

The transaction, the company specifies in a note, aims "to support investments for the production of images related to international events of WTA Media and Dazn Group Limited UK, as well as to boost production capacity to meet the demands of foreign clients."

Italian Wine Brands is still not pricing. The company announced Friday the launch of a new share buyback program, in execution of the resolution passed at the April 27 ordinary shareholders' meeting.

The purchases, the company specified in a note, will be for a maximum of 30,000 ordinary shares, with no indication of par value, for a maximum countervalue set at EUR900,000.

Ecosuntek finished up 1.3 percent after announcing Friday that it reported first-half production value of EUR253.0 million from EUR286.3 million in the same period of 2022, down about 12 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent at 32,475.00, the Hang Seng gives up 0.5 percent and the Shanghai Composite rises with 0.8 percent.

In New York on Friday, the Dow closed up 0.2% at 34,576.59, the Nasdaq finished above par at 13,761.53 and the S&P 500 up 0.1% at 4,457.49.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0732 versus USD1.0712 in Friday's European equities close, while the pound was worth USD1.2520 instead, from USD1.2476 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD90.55 per barrel versus USD90.91 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,928.33 an ounce from USD1,945.15 an ounce Friday night.

On Monday's economic calendar, in Italy, at 1000 CEST it is the turn of industrial production and, at the same time, from China comes M2 Money Supply and new mortgage data.

From overseas, data on U.S. consumer inflation expectations arrive.

Among companies listed on Piazza Affari, results are expected from Antares Vision, Beghelli, Centrale del Latte d'Italia, Iniziative Bresciane, Italian Design Brands, Landi Renzo, Newlat Food and PharmaNutra.

