(Alliance News) - On Monday, European stock markets -- according to the futures market -- are positioned for a bullish opening, in the week when the ECB decision and a new inflation figure in the United States are expected.

Thus, the FTSE Mib -- after closing 1.3 percent in the red at 34,010.88 Friday evening -- is advancing 42.50 points.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is advancing 7.20 points, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is up 15.80 points, and Paris' CAC 40 is advancing 12.80 points.

Among the smaller listings on Friday evening, the Mid-Cap gave up 0.7 percent to 47,667.50, the Small-Cap lost 1.1 percent to 28,422.86, and Italy Growth finished down 0.8 percent to 8,105.75.

There were only four stocks in positive territory on the Mib at Friday's close, with Eni, Leonardo, Iveco Group, and Ferrari up between 0.1 percent and 1.0 percent.

Banca Mediolanum - in the red by 0.5 percent - reported Friday that it recorded net inflows of EUR1.24 billion in March.

The March figure brings the total since the beginning of the year to EUR3.06 billion. Net inflows in assets under management were EUR452 million in the month and EUR1.18 billion since the beginning of the year.

Snam closed on the bottom by giving up 4.0 percent. The company announced Wednesday that it had exercised its right of first refusal to increase from the current 7.3% to 30% its stake in Terminale GNL Adriatico, the company headed by Adriatic LNG, the regasification terminal operating in Italian waters off Porto Viro, in the province of Rovigo.

Assicurazioni Generali sold 1.0 percent. The company announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Conning Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries from Cathay Life, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, as announced on July 6, 2023.

On the cadet segment, Juventus FC -- in the red by 0.8 percent -- reported that the EUR200.0 million capital increase has been fully subscribed, following the sale of the unoption on the market.

Alerion Clean Power traded down 7.4 percent. The company, through its indirect subsidiary Alerion Racari, announced that it has signed an EPC contract with Sunnerg Renewable Service, a Sunnerg group company, for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of about 51.5 MW in Racari, Romania.

The photovoltaic plant is scheduled to start production by the second quarter of 2025, and the plant is estimated to have an annual operating Ebitda of about EUR5.5 million.

OVS gave up 4.3 percent. The company announced Tuesday that it had signed a binding investment agreement with the aim of achieving control and, thus, 100 percent of Goldenpoint in several stages.

Goldenpoint is one of the most recognized Italian underwear, swimwear and hosiery brands, with a turnover of about EUR100 million, thanks to a network of about 380 stores -- 80 percent of which are direct -- in prestigious locations.

Among the small caps, Bologna's Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi gave up 1.3 percent. With passengers up 9.4 percent year-on-year to 739,284, the company reported a new month of growth in March.

In detail, record increases in both passengers on domestic flights at 170,433 or 9.0 percent over March 2023 and passengers on international flights at 568,851 or 9.5 percent over the same month last year. Movements, at 5,381, also grew on March 2023 by 4.9%. On the other hand, air cargo, at 3,737 tons, down 7.1 percent.

Among SMEs, the board of Esautomotion -- in the green by 1.6 percent -- on Thursday evening approved the draft consolidated financial statements for 2023, closing with a net profit of EUR4.3 million, down from EUR5.1 million in the previous year. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.05 per share, down from EUR0.1 in the previous year.

Total revenues were EUR35.6 million, up from EUR34.0 million in the previous year.

NVP rose 1.4 percent after reporting Friday that it ended the first quarter with revenues of EUR7.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR6.0 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

The scope of consolidation includes EG Audiovisivi Srl and Produzione Italia Srl, which contributed EUR1.0 million in revenues, entirely generated in Italy.

In New York on Friday evening, the Dow closed in the green by 0.8 percent, the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent, and the S&P 500 closed up 1.1 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei picked up 0.9 percent, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.7 percent, while the Hang Seng is picking up 0.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0831 from USD1.0874 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2627 from USD1.2667 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD89.70 a barrel from USD89.25 on Friday evening while gold trades at USD2,334.88 from USD2,293.72 on Friday evening.

On Monday's economic calendar at 1030 CET the Sentix index of investor confidence is released, while half an hour later UK mortgage data is expected.

Among the companies listed in Piazza Affari, Autostrade Meridionali, Monrif, Neosperience, among others, are expected to report results.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

