(Alliance News) - On Friday, the Mib closed on an upward trending run just above 30,400 points--confirming the highs since 2008 reached during the week--at the end of the week ahead of decisions by the Fed, ECB and Bank of England. Confirmation of key rates is expected from the three major banks, with close attention to the words of their respective helmsmen in an attempt to gain further clues as to when the first rate cut, priced by markets for 2024, may occur.

The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November, surpassing the 150,000 added in October and surpassing market expectations of a 180,000 increase, as revealed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevertheless, November's was the second consecutive month with new jobs below the average monthly increase of 240,000 observed over the past year, signaling a slowdown in the labor market.

On the data source, Germany's consumer price inflation rate continued to slow in November, official data on Friday confirmed. According to Destatis, annual inflation fell to 3.2 percent in November from 3.8 percent in October. The figure confirmed a preliminary estimate issued late last month and also represented the fifth consecutive month in which inflation cooled.

As a result, the FTSE Mib closed in the green 0.9 percent to 30,403.90, the Mid-Cap up 0.9 percent to 42,675.21, the Small-Cap up 0.9 percent to 26,633.03, and Italy Growth advanced 0.8 percent to 8,089.88.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was in the green by 0.5 percent, Paris' CAC 40 rose 1.0 percent to 7,499 and Frankfurt's DAX 40 gained 0.4 percent.

On the Mib, Prysmian -- up 3.1% -- reported that it has been awarded a contract from Petrobras worth EUR100 million.

Prymsian will supply 170 km of electro-hydraulic umbilicals for deepwater operations and related specialized logistics and offshore operations services.

Also among the best - since the bell rang - was Moncler, which advanced 2.4 percent with new price at EUR53.66 per share, in its fifth bullish session.

Recordati, on the other hand, rallied 2.3 percent, with the company continuing its buyback program on a regular basis. Most recently, it announced Tuesday that it had bought back its own ordinary shares - between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 - for a total value of EUR1.5 million.

Boost also on STMicroelectronics, which closed up 1.3 percent after declining 1.6 percent on the eve.

Among the few stocks in a bearish trend, Banca Monte dei Paschi closed 1.0% down at EUR3.27 after the stock two days ago updated its 52-week high at EUR3.44. Of note, Psquared Asset Management cut its short to 0.36 percent from 0.70 percent previously.

DiaSorin, on the other hand, gave up 0.9%, following up the eve's decline with 0.9%.

On the Mid-Cap, Saras advanced 4.5 percent, following Thursday night's gain of 1.6 percent.

Salvatore Ferragamo rose 2.4 percent, recovering from the previous session's slight 0.1 percent decline after Deutsche Bank Research downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'hold' and cut its target price to EUR11.00 from EUR12.00.

Good buys also on another luxury stock, Tod's, which was up 1.7 percent on its third bullish session.

Anima Holding--up 0.7 percent--reported Thursday that it achieved negative group net inflows of assets under management of EUR340 million in November. At the end of November, the group's total assets under management stood at EUR186 billion. The stock is up 0.6 percent.

Among the bearish, narrow minority on the list, Pharmanutra gives up 2.0%, breaking a three-session bullish mini-trend.

Also in the rear, Eurogroup Lamination, which left 3.5 percent on the parterre, in its third bearish session.

On the Small-Cap, Tessellis advanced 8.4 percent, closing with a bullish candle for the fourth session in a row.

Good buys also on Unieuro, which finished the run up 5.6 percent after two sessions with bearish candle.

Seri Industrial advanced with 4.1 percent, following the eve's green closed with a more modest 0.6 percent.

In contrast, Caleffi picked up 4 percent, the subject of profit-taking after four sessions ended among the bullish.

Olidata gave up 2.0%, in its fourth bearish session.

Among the SMBs, iVision Tech advanced 6.3%, on the heels of the eve's green closed with a plus 6.3%.

Energy, on the other hand, advanced 5.2 percent, following its double-digit rise on eve.

Green Oleo, on the other hand, picked up 0.6 percent. The company announced Thursday that it has expanded the range of its Halal-certified products. "This globally recognized certification attests to a sustainable product offering that is rigorous in respecting the diverse preferences and needs of consumers, consistent with their cultural and religious traditions," the company's statement read.

Among the few bearish performers was Gentili Mosconi, which left 1.2 percent at EUR3.35 per share on the sidelines, following a 4.3 percent green on the eve of trading.

In New York, the Dow is moving around parity, the Nasdaq is marginally in the red, and the S&P 500 is giving up 0.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0751 versus USD1.0787 recorded at Thursday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2537 from USD1.2576 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD75.64 per barrel versus USD74.76 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,005.58 an ounce from USD2,028.42 an ounce last night.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar, opens at 0050 CET with, in Japan, the money supply data.

From the U.S., at 1730 CET, coming consumer inflation expectations, while at 1730 CET an auction of 3- and 6-month Treasury bonds is scheduled, and at 1900 CET it will be the turn of the 3-month and 10-year maturities.

On the Piazza Affari corporate calendar, no events are scheduled.

