(Alliance News) - On Friday, the Mib is trading in the red below the 28,300 area, following the performance of other European exchanges, as concerns over prolonged high interest rates intensified following the release of U.S. inflation data, while the conflict in the Middle East continued to escalate.

Among macro data, in August, Eurozone industrial production rose on a monthly basis but fell sharply on an annual basis, according to data released by Eurostat. On a monthly basis, it rose 0.6 percent in improvement from a 1.3 percent decline in July, beating market estimates of 0.1 percent growth. On an annual basis, industrial production fell 5.1 percent in the euro area, worsening from a 2.2 percent drop in July to a minus 3.5 percent forecast by FxStreet.

As a result, the FTSE Mib is moving in the red by 0.8% to 28,274.44, the Mid-Cap is giving up 1.0% to 39,121.38, the Small-Cap is in the red by 0.6% to 25,359.14, and Italy Growth is giving up 0.2% to 8,021.77.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is in the red by 0.4 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 0.7 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in the red by 0.8 percent.

On the main list of the Italian stock exchange, boost on BPER Banca, which advances bringing its price to EUR3.01 per share after declining 0.7 percent on the eve of the day.

Tenaris advances 1.0% to EUR15.52 per share, following eve's 0.6% green.

CNH Industrial--just above par at EUR11.33--confirmed Thursday evening that it intends to conclude the sixth tranche of its USD300 million buyback program, with additional purchases amounting to about USD21.8 million. The USD300 million buyback program had been announced on September 19, 2022, and was due to expire upon completion of purchases of up to USD300 million or by October 12, whichever came first.

Assicurazioni Generali -- up 0.5 percent in letters -- announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement with Allianz SE to sell TUA Assicurazioni Spa. "The transaction is in line with the implementation in Italy of the group's strategic plan, 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth,' which envisages pursuing profitable growth, reducing complexity with the aim of making the operating machine more efficient and increasing diversification in the Non-Life segment," the company said.

DiaSorin currently closes down 3.9 percent at EUR82.92, with quotes having "upgraded" to a 52-week low by touching EUR82.86.

Yesterday Sartorius, a supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment, cut its full-year forecast due to lower volume expectations and product mix effects.

On the cadet segment, Ascopiave is seen on a postive note, advancing 1.5 percent after declining 1.2 percent on eve. The stock had previously come from three bearish sessions.

Barclays raised dil target price of Maire Tecnimont to EUR6.30 from EUR6.10. The stock trades in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR4.63 per share.

OVS--in the red by 1.3 percent--reported Thursday that it had purchased its own ordinary shares between October 5 and 11 for a total consideration of EUR1.0 million. As of today, the company holds 22.1 million of its own shares, or 7.6 percent of its share capital.

Seco, on the other hand, is giving up 6.2 percent, with the stock registering a high trading volume of about 330,000 units traded compared to a three-month daily average of about 139,000.

On the SmallCap segment, Aquafil is stepping back 5.0 percent, with the stock hitting its new low in the annual frame time at EUR2.38.

Bastogi, on the other hand, is giving up 3.8%, after Tuesday's 2.1% gain that followed two bearish sessions.

Boost on Softlab, which appreciates 6.4 percent to EUR1.5750 after eve's red with 4.2 percent.

The buy side also prevails well on Restart, which moves ahead 4.6% with new price at EUR0.23.

Among SMEs, good boost on Edil Sanfelice, which moves ahead 2.4% to EUR2.57 after two sessions ended in the red.

CleanBnB -- in the money with 5.6 percent -- reported Thursday evening that in the first nine months of the year it posted revenues of EUR31.1 million, up 57 percent from EUR19.8 million in the same period a year earlier. The total number of stays managed by CleanBnB in the first nine months thus amounted to 75,088, up 53 percent from 49,194 in the same period in 2022.

At the tail end, Casta Diva is giving up 7.2%, with new price at EUR0.9840.

In New York, on European night, the Dow closed in the red by 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq down 0.6 percent as did the S&P 500.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0530 against USD1.0551 recorded in Thursday's European stock close, while the pound was worth USD1.2190 from USD1.2212 on Thursday night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD89.12 per barrel from USD86.45 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,886.41 an ounce from USD1,872.45 an ounce Thursday evening.

Friday's macroeconomic calendar includes a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at 1000 CEST. At 1100 CEST, it will be the turn of Eurozone industrial production.

In the afternoon, from the US, focus on import and export price indexes, at 1430 CEST.

At 1500 CEST, a speech by ECB number one, Christine Lagarde, is scheduled, while from the US, at 1930 CEST, it will be the turn of the Baker Hughes mining rig count report.

In the serara, as usual on Friday, at 2230 CEST, the COT Report will be released.

