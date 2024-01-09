(Alliance News) - On Tuesday, the Mib closed lower in the 30,400 area, in line with the performance of other European exchanges, with trading rooms expressing caution ahead of the release of important economic data, particularly on U.S. inflation, for further insights into the monetary policy outlook of the most "influential" among central banks.

Among the day's macro data, November's seasonally adjusted Eurozone unemployment rate was 6.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in October and 6.7 percent in November 2022.

On the domestic side, Italy's fell against market expectations, according to preliminary estimates released by Istat on Tuesday. The unemployment rate dropped to 7.5 percent in November from 7.7 percent in October and against forecasts of 7.9 percent cited by the FxStreet platform.

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed 0.2 percent in the red at 30,408.78, the Mid-Cap advanced 0.4 percent to 44,435.28, the Small-Cap gave up 0.3 percent to 28,011.61, while Italy Growth rose 0.1 percent to 8,284.21.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 closed 0.3 percent in the red, London's FTSE 100 gave up 0.1 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 left 0.2 percent on the parterre.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Pirelli planted the flag at the top with a 4.3 percent rise on the heels of the eve's gain that closed with a plus 3.0 percent.

Moncler, on the other hand, rose 1.3 percent, following the plus 2.5 percent with which it ended Monday's session.

Brunello Cucinelli gave up 0.3 percent. On Monday it reported figures for 2023, a year that ended with revenues of EUR1.14 billion, up 24 percent from 2022, when they were EUR919.7 million. Among geographic areas, the Americas grew by 21 percent, Europe by nearly 17 percent while Asia recorded a growth delta of 40 percent. Among distribution channels, retail increased by 30 percent while wholesale improved by 13 percent.

Banks remained among the worst performers. BPER Banca gave up 3.8 percent after it announced on Monday that it had mandated Barclays as Sole Structuring Advisor, Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Deutsche Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley and UBS as Joint Bookrunners to explore the potential interest of institutional investors with respect to a potential Additional Tier 1 bond issue in euros.

Banco BPM also hurt, down 4.9 percent, following the 0.7 percent decline on the eve. It should be noted, however, that the stock had previously come from a five-session bearish streak.

On the Mid-Cap, Saras brought home a green of 2.9%, rearing its head after two sessions closed among the bearish.

Rai Way stock equally advanced with 2.9 percent, on the heels of the eve's gain that closed green by 0.6 percent.

Anima Holding -- in the red by 0.7 percent -- on Monday reported that the group's net inflows of assets under management in December -- excluding class I insurance proxies -- were positive by EUR277 million, bringing the 2024 total to a negative EUR171 million. At year-end, total assets under management by the Anima group stood at EUR191.5 billion.

Suffering - also on this list - from the banking sector. Banca Ifis in fact left 2.1 percent on the parterre, reversing the bullish mini-trend that lasted three sessions.

Prevalence of sales - among others - also on illimity Bank, which closed down 2.1 percent after the eve's red with 0.4 percent.

On the Small-Cap, closed at the top is Autostrade Merididionali with a rise of more than 10 percent, marking its third consecutive bullish candle.

Good buys also on Pininfarina, which appreciated 2.3 percent following the 0.3 percent green of the previous session.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna closed in the money by 1.2 percent. The company reported that it definitely surpassed pre-pandemic traffic levels in 2023 and recorded the best year in its history, reaching close to 10 million passengers. In detail, the airport recorded nearly 10 million passengers, representing a growth of 17 percent over 2022 and 6.0 percent over 2019.

Instead, algoWatt closed flat at EUR0.3040. The company disclosed that the Court of Milan upheld the appeal for the company's admission to the "conditional" arrangement procedure. The court also appointed Carlo Pagliughi and Vincenzo Tartaro as judicial commissioners and set March 4 as the deadline for submitting a final proposal for an arrangement with creditors or an application for approval of debt restructuring agreements.

Piquadro--down 1.4 percent--reported Monday consolidated sales figures for the first nine months ended Dec. 31, which amounted to EUR131.5 million, up 3.7 percent from consolidated sales as of Dec. 31, when they were EUR126.8 million.

Among SMEs, SolidWorld Group climbed more than 21 percent after announcing on Tuesday that it had received a complete new order for the patented Electrospider platform from a prestigious hospital institute in Lausanne, Switzerland, collaborating with one in New York that had already issued a major order for the product in 2023.

Instead, G-Rent rose 6.6 percent, after two sessions closed higher.

Neosperience - down 0.8 percent - reported Tuesday that in the last days of December two research and development projects submitted at the time to the Ministry of Economic Development were finally approved by the Court of Accounts.

Ilpra - in the red by 0.4 percent - announced Monday that it had opened a new sales subsidiary in Daejeon, South Korea. As the company explained, "the further strengthening of the presence in foreign markets is part of a policy to strengthen the group in geographic areas considered strategic and with high growth potential as well as a strengthening of the sales network aimed at increasing commercial activities and, consequently, market share."

CleanBnB - in the red by 4.9 percent - on Monday reported that its board of directors reviewed some management data for fiscal year 2023, in which it recorded strong growth in its property portfolio, which reached 2,422 units from 1,597 at the end of 2022, distributed in more than 70 Italian locations and managed exclusively, mostly under the "FULL package" formula of full management.

Italia Independent, on the other hand, gave up 6.7 percent, bringing the monthly balance to a 33 percent loss.

In New York, the Dow Jones is giving up 0.6 percent, the S&P is fluctuating in the red by 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq is posting a minus 0.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0926 against USD1.0973 recorded in Monday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2710 from USD1.2761 on Monday evening.

Brent crude is worth USD77.87 per barrel versus USD75.87 per barrel at Monday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,029.24 an ounce from USD2,032.19 an ounce on Monday evening.

On Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1000 CET, will come the Italian retail sales data while, at 1110 CET, a 12-month BOT auction is scheduled.

At 1300 CET, the US mortgage market report will be released, followed at 1600 CET by wholesale trade data. This will be followed at 1630 CET by the EIA refinery count and the Cushing inventory. At 1900 CET, an auction of Treasury securities with a 10-year maturity is scheduled instead. Also of note is the speech by FOMC member Williams, which will be held at 2115 CET.

Among the companies in the Square Business, no particular announcements are expected.

