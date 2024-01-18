(Alliance News) - On Thursday, Piazza Affari opened in a slightly bullish trend, with investors awaiting further comments from economic and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank officials continued to take an aggressive tone in Davos, shielding against speculation of aggressive interest rate cuts.

Christine Lagarde will also speak again this afternoon, in a discussion with the theme "Uniting European Markets."

Thus, the FTSE Mib is advancing just above par at 30,112.29.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is giving up 0.1 percent to 44,042.49, the Small-Cap is down 0.1 percent to 27,299.68, and Italy Growth is in the green 0.1 percent to 8,225.06.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is just below par, Paris' CAC 40 is advancing 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing 0.1 percent.

On the Mib, Moncler is advancing 3.2% to EUR52.84 per share, rearing its head after three bearish sessions.

Good trades also on STMicrolectronics, which trades plus 1.9 percent at EUR39.62 per share, following a 2.4 percent red finish in the previous session.

Banco BPM - up 0.3 percent - announced Wednesday that it had concluded or the placement of a new EUR750 million, 6-year Coverd Bond issue aimed at institutional investors under its EUR10 billion covered bond program. This is the first European Covered Bond issue issued by Banco BPM during 2024.

Exane BNP raised Leonardo's target price to EUR16.00 from EUR12.50 per share. The stock opened trading in the red by 1.9 percent.

On the MidCap, boost on Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which moves ahead 3.4 percent to EUR6.20, after touching a 52-week high at EUR6.23.

Danieli & C - up 2.7 percent - reported that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with other companies and institutions to implement an integrated industrial project in the municipality of Piombino.

Juventus Football Club - in the money with 1.4 percent - announced that, in execution of the resolution passed by the shareholders' meeting in nocembre, it will regroup the existing 2.5 billion Juventus ordinary shares into 252.7 million newly issued ordinary shares having the same characteristics as the ordinary shares issued. The ratio will be 1 new ordinary share for every 10 existing ordinary shares.

Webuild -- contracting 1.7 percent -- announced Wednesday that it will carry out operations for the EUR4.7 billion Trojena ski destination in Saudi Arabia.

On the SmallCap, Greenthesis advances 3.0% to EUR0.97 per share, following a 1.3% decline in the previous session.

Also advancing well is Il Sole 24 Ore, which scores a plus 2.4% after the eve's contraction by the same percentage.

TXT e-solutions' buyback plan continues uil, which opened the session 1.0 percent in the red. The compnay disclosed on Wednesday that it had made a buyback of 19,825 of its own shares, with a total value of about EUR385,000.

Among SMEs, Estrima advances 9.7 percent to EUR0.7880, on the heels of a 1.1 percent gain in the previous session.

Good buys also on Alfonsino, which raises the bar 5.3% to EUR0.71 per share.

Fope reported Wednesday that it ended fiscal year 2023 with consolidated net revenues of EUR66.8 million, registering growth of EUR4.61 million, or 7.4 percent, over the same period in 2022. The stock paused trading, giving up 4.2 percent.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed 0.3 percent in the red, the Nasdaq gave up 0.6 percent, and the S&P 500 left 0.6 percent on the parterre.

Among Asian exchanges, the Shanghai Composite closed in the green by 0.4 percent, the Nikkei closed fractionally in the red, while the Hang Seng is advancing 0.8 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0881 against USD1.0848 recorded at Wednesday's European stock close, while the pound is worth USD1.2692 from USD1.2662 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD78.27 per barrel versus USD77.66 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,009.98 an ounce from USD2,011.50 an ounce last night.

On Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1000 CET, Spain's trade balance is released and at the same time will come current account data.

In the Eurozone, at 1100 CET, the data on production in the construction sector is released.

At 1330 CET, the ECB publishes the minutes of the meeting concerning monetary policy decisions. Overseas, at 1430 CET, data on continuing unemployment claims and new construction sites are expected.

At 1615 CET, a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, no particular announcements are expected.

