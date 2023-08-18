(Alliance News) - On Friday, major European stock markets confirm expectations and open in negative territory ahead of inflation from the Eurozone.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is down 0.4 percent to 27,762.94, Mid-Cap gives up 0.4 percent to 41,352.39, Small-Cap is down 0.1 percent to 26,834.86, as is Italy Growth at 8,871.65.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is down 0.6 percent, as is Frankfurt's DAX, while London's FTSE 100 is in the red by 0.1 percent.

On the main index in Piazza Affari, Leonardo leads, in the green by 1.1 percent:

The stock is followed by DiaSorin, up 0.5 percent, and Eni and Generali Assicurazioni, up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

At the bottom, however, sits Monte dei Paschi di Siena, down 1.7 percent.

Also among the bearers is Nexi, which also gives up 1.7 percent. The stock, which trades with price at EUR6.53.

Down 0.7 percent for Banco BPM. The bank announced that, as part of its program of interventions to support businesses, it will launch a new initiative on electronic payments, which aims to contain the fees charged to companies and, at the same time, encourage the digitization of payments and the further spread of electronic instruments even for small-value transactions.

In detail, for each transaction made on the PagoBANCOMAT circuit of an amount less than or equal to EUR10.00, executed from October 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, Banco BPM will reimburse merchants for the fees they paid.

Rear-ends also for FinecoBank, which loses 0.9 percent. Of note, Marshall Wace recently cut short position on FinecoBank to 0.69% from 0.79%.

Tenaris gives up 0.9 percent despite announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire from Mattr 100 percent of the shares of its subsidiary Bredero Shaw International, which holds control of the pipe coating business worth USD166 million including working capital, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, subject to customary price adjustments.

Stellantis - in the red by 1.1 percent - and Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc. on Thursday announced a major investment of more than USD100 million by the automaker to advance the development of CTR's Hell's Kitchen project, the largest in the World dedicated to geothermal lithium.

The project will produce up to 300,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year. The lithium produced at Hell's Kitchen will enable Stellantis' BEVs to access incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

The companies also extended the initial supply agreement so that now CTR has committed to supply up to 65,000 tons of lithium hydroxide for batteries per year for the ten-year term of the contract. The new agreement incorporates the original contract, signed in June 2022, which called for the supply of up to 25,000 tons of LHM per year.

On the Mid-Cap, among the few bullish performers is still illimity Bank, up 0.2 percent in its fifth bullish session.

Juventus Football Club - in the red by 0.9 percent - on Wednesday announced that it had reached an agreement with Società Sportiva Lazio, down 0.5 percent on the Small, for the free temporary transfer, until June 30, 2025, of the rights to the sports performance of the player Nicolò Rovella. The agreed consideration for the outright acquisition is EUR17 million, payable in three fiscal years.

Fashion fares badly, with Tod's doing worst of all and placing at the bottom down 2.5 percent. Brunello Cucinelli gives up 1.4 percent and Safilo Group leaves 0.4 percent on the parterre as does Salvatore Ferragamo.

On the Small-Cap segment, Softlab takes the top spot and rises 4.3 percent, doing better than all. Next is BasicNet, up 2.5 percent.

Elica - in the green by 1.2% - bought 9,718 of its own shares for a total value of EUR25,240.00.

On the other side of the list are Triboo at the bottom, down 3.7 percent, preceded by Caleffi down 2.9 percent and Eems down 2.2 percent.

Among SMEs, Circle - flat at EUR4.94 - on Wednesday disclosed the signing of a new contract with a leading European multimodal operator to support the development of innovative digital - including airport - and customs services.

The value of the contract exceeds EUR510,000 and its duration is 18 months, with a clause for further automatic annual renewal.

Ecosuntek is not yet involved in the exchanges, but it clarified Monday that its subsidiary Eco Trade "is already equipped with the necessary own resources to acquire the approximately 45 percent stake in +Energia Spa.

Before the closing, however, Eco Trade may consider the possibility of using a specific transaction with the banking system that takes into account a proper Debt/Equity ratio.

In Asia, the Nikkei gave up 0.6 percent to 31,450.76, the Hang Seng is leaving 1.9 percent on the sidelines at 17,974.15, and the Shanghai Composite closed 1.0 percent in the red at 3,131.95.

In New York on Thursday, the Dow Jones closed down 0.8 percent at 34,474.83, as did the S&P at 4,370.36, while the Nasdaq left 1.2 percent on the sidelines at 13,316.93.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0873 versus USD1.0872 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2734 from USD1.2746 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.14 per barrel versus USD84.85 per barrel at Thursday night's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,922.10 an ounce from USD1,893.90 an ounce Thursday night.

Friday's economic calendar, at 1100 CEST, includes the release of Eurozone inflation.

From the U.S., meanwhile, at 1900 CEST, will come data on Baker Hughes trievallazione plants while, at 2230 CEST, as usual on Friday, the COT Report.

No special events are expected among the companies in the Square.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

