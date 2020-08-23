Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  MSCI  >  MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD)       CH0007292359

MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryNews

Tech rally has further to run, J.P. Morgan says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 11:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

The enormous rally in tech stocks has further to run, according to analysts at investment bank J.P. Morgan, who recommend staying invested across the sector for its growth potential.

Stocks across the industry, from hardware to software, have outperformed the market by miles this year as the COVID-19 crisis accelerates reliance on the internet for commerce.

"In contrast to the dot-com bubble, the current rally has been supported by strong earnings delivery," J.P. Morgan's equity strategists said in a note on Monday, saying they are sticking with an "overweight" recommendation on the sector.

"In addition to resilient earnings growth, tech has healthy balance sheets and strong cash flow generation, again in contrast to the 2000 episode."

The MSCI World Information Technology index <.MIWO0IT00PUS> is up 27% this year compared with a 1.5% rise in global stocks <.MIWO00000PUS>.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD)
08/20Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat
RE
08/20Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat
RE
08/20Nifty, Sensex end three days of gains on fears of prolonged slowdown
RE
08/10Shares climb as China industrial data offers hope for coronavirus recovery
RE
08/09Why It Might Be Time to Invest in Non-U.S. Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
08/03TAKE FIVE : It's August, what could go wrong?
RE
07/30Stocks, dollar slide on economic data, Trump election tweet
RE
07/30Stocks, dollar slide on Trump's election tweet, economic data
RE
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks, dollar slide as Trump's election tweet, GDP figures rat..
RE
07/30Stocks, dollar slide as Trump's election tweet, GDP figures rattle markets
RE
More news
Chart MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group