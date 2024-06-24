International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.3% to 183.28.

The European index rose 0.6% to 179.26. The Asian index dropped 0.3% to 215.48. The Latin American index added 1.3% to 191.99, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.8% to 352.18.

China's Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 109% to $1.17, and China-based WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. rocketed 21% to 95 cents. Immuron Ltd., which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares jumping 18% to $2.50.

Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd., based in Japan, posted the largest decline, plummeting 65% to $3.08, followed by shares of Switzerland's Molecular Partners AG, which plummeted 25% to $7.19. Shares of China-based Kuke Music Holding Ltd. plunged 17% to $1.67.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1720ET