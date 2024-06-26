This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.6% to 183.72.

The European index dropped 1.0% to 178.57. The Asian index fell 0.2% to 218.48. The Latin American index declined 0.8% to 188.66, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 354.36.

Renalytix, based in United Kingdom, posted the largest decline, cratered 29% to 25 cents, followed by shares of China's Quhuo, which tumbled 10% to 44 cents. Shares of China-based Kuke Music Holding fell 9.8% to $1.20.

India's Sify Technologies was the biggest leader during the session, rocketed 22% to 46 cents, and Israel-based Alarum Technologies soared 20% to $33.58. Super Hi International Holding, which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares surged 11% to $19.20.

