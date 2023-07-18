By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 158.68. The European index increased 0.7% to 153.38, the Asian index lost 0.2% to 183.61, the Latin American index declined 0.2% to 206.13 and the emerging markets index was down 1% to 305.02.

ADRs of FangDD Network Group plunged 27% to 21 cents after the real-estate technology company said it entered into a securities purchase agreement with investors.

