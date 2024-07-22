Geopolitical rivalries, particularly the looming trade battles between the USA and China, now outweigh inflation as the main concern of sovereign wealth funds and central banks managing some $22 trillion in assets, according to an Invesco survey published on Monday.

Intensifying conflicts, both military and commercial, have been threatening global investors for several years, but with inflation on the wane, tensions are now the focus of attention. Major electoral deadlines in 2024 further heighten fears. "Geopolitics has taken precedence over economic policy," says Rod Ringrow, quoted in Invesco's report.

Some 83% of those surveyed cited geopolitical tensions as their main short-term concern, outstripping the 73% who cited inflation. Geopolitical fragmentation and protectionism also topped the list of concerns for the coming decade for 86% of respondents. In the long term, respondents cited climate change as the second most important risk.

The survey in detail Risks for global economic growth next year (left) and in the next 10 years (right) (% of quotes, BC and FSP) Risks for next year :

Geopolitical tensions hindering trade and growth: 83%

High inflation and tightening monetary policies: 73%

Consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict: 50%

Supply chain disruptions and soaring raw material prices: 50%

Consequences of the Middle East conflict: 45

Excessive volatility in financial markets: 28

New outbreaks and variants of COVID-19: 19

Risks for the next 10 years :

Increasing geopolitical fragmentation and protectionism: 86%

Impact of climate change and transition risks: 70%

High levels of sovereign and private debt: 39

Cyber threats and technological disruption: 37%

Aging demographics and workforce decline: 35%

AI and automation disrupting labor markets: 30%

Another global pandemic event: 27%

Source: Sample of 132 quotes, Central Banks and Sovereign Wealth Funds. Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management surveyed 83 sovereign wealth funds and 53 central banks in Q1 2024.

The appeal of emerging markets, led by India

More than half of those surveyed said emerging markets were likely to benefit from growing multipolarity, while while 67% of sovereign wealth funds expect emerging markets to equal or surpass developed markets. India is the most attractive market, partly because its bonds are now part of easily accessible global investment indices.

However, Ringrow said that a constellation of other emerging economies, including Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia and South Korea, can "take advantage of the dislocation in trade and economic activity".