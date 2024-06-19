By Jiahui Huang

The International Monetary Fund will set up a regional center in Shanghai to boost research in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new regional center will promote research and provide policy suggestions to emerging markets and middle-income countries, the IMF and the People's Bank of China said Wednesday in a joint statement.

The new center will collaborate with the China-IMF Capacity Development Center, which was formally inaugurated in Beijing by the PBOC and the IMF in 2018.

Write to Jiahui Huang at jiahui.huang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-24 2228ET