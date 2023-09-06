(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa on Wednesday announced that as of Sept. 18 it will enter the FTSE MIB Mid-Cap, one of the main indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange, which includes the 60 most liquid and capitalized stocks listed on the Euronext Milan and Euronext MIV Milan markets and not included in the FTSE MIB index, which limits its composition to the 40 most liquid and capitalized stocks on the market.

The decision was made by the Technical Committee of the FTSE Italia Index Series, which provides the market with the indices used as benchmarks for evaluating portfolio performance, during the quarterly review of the baskets.

"The entry of Digital Value, a reference operator in Italy in the ICT infrastructure sector, in this prestigious index is a significant recognition of the Group's growth path started with the admission of the stock to market trading in 2018," reads the company note.

Digital Value on Wednesday trades in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR1.74 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

