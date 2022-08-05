Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-04
4880.01 PTS   -0.20%
02:06pAnalysts raise expectations for Peru's 2022 inflation - central bank poll
RE
08/04Peru sol currency moves +0.54% to close at 3.8880/3.8920 soles p…
RE
08/04Gilat Satellite Networks Says Internet Para Todos Expands Services Contract in Peru
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Analysts raise expectations for Peru's 2022 inflation - central bank poll

08/05/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
LIMA (Reuters) - Analysts and market participants in Peru raised their expectations for the Andean country's 2022 inflation on Friday, a monthly central bank survey showed, saying they now forecast an increase of between 6.5% and 7.5%, against a 6% to 7% rise previously projected.

Annual inflation in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, reached 8.74% last month, its highest level since July 1997, driven by soaring food and energy prices on the back a global prices spike related to the Ukrainian war.

In a bid to rein in high consumer prices, Peru's central bank has been hiking interest rates - in July, it raised the country's benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6%, a 13-year high. Peru's annualized inflation target ranges from 1% to 3%.

The latest poll also showed that market participants in the country expect the local economy to expand 2.5% to 3% this year, a range similar to the one seen in the previous survey. The central bank itself sees the local economy growing 3.1% in 2022, after a 13.3% jump in 2021.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
