Police with helmets and plastic shields launched several tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowds. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Protester Iris Chavez said Peruvians were marching because they were "fed up with having a criminal in the government palace," adding that "I am going to march even if I have to give my life."

Similar protests were held in other cities across the country, including Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo, according to local media reports.