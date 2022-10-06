Caribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says

NASSAU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Caribbean nations will unite
to seek "loss and damage" compensation for the impact of climate
change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according
to a report summarizing conclusions of a recent regional summit.
Small island nations, which are among the most affected by
rising temperatures, are pushing developed countries to create a
"loss and damage" funding facility to pay for consequences of
climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to.
"The Caribbean (should) push, as its top priority,
agreements on the establishment of a loss and damage
facility/loss and damage response fund at COP27, and a
commitment to further operationalize a facility/fund in 2023,"
reads the report dated Sept. 8.
The document emerged from the Caribbean Regional Heads of
Government meeting held in the Bahamas in August that was
attended by countries including Barbados, Haiti, and Antigua and
Barbuda.
Caribbean leaders also highlighted the importance of tourism
to regional economies and "the increasingly devastating impact
climate change has on that industry."
About 90 heads of state have confirmed attendance at
November's COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt, where they will
address issues including energy transition and food security at
opening sessions, an Egyptian official said on Monday.
Meanwhile at a summit of the Organization of American States
in Peru on Thursday, Caribbean representatives called for action
on climate disasters, compounded by mounting inflation and debt
accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbados Ambassador Noel Lynch said tighter monetary
policies in developed countries and the strengthening U.S.
dollar were compounding existing economic and climate crises.
If these are not addressed, he warned that existing
hardships would worsen.
"There will be debt defaults, widening inequality, political
upheaval and delayed transition to the low-carbon world that is
necessary for continued human existence," Lynch said.
