  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  News
  Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-05
5089.89 PTS   -1.46%
01:27pTier One Silver Details Rock, Channel Sampling Results from San Cipriano, Nanohuayco Targets at Hurricane Project
MT
01:08pCaribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says
RE
09:23aScotiabank Previews Peru's Central Bank Policy Decision on Thursday
MT
Caribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says

10/06/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
NASSAU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Caribbean nations will unite to seek "loss and damage" compensation for the impact of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according to a report summarizing conclusions of a recent regional summit.

Small island nations, which are among the most affected by rising temperatures, are pushing developed countries to create a "loss and damage" funding facility to pay for consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to.

"The Caribbean (should) push, as its top priority, agreements on the establishment of a loss and damage facility/loss and damage response fund at COP27, and a commitment to further operationalize a facility/fund in 2023," reads the report dated Sept. 8.

The document emerged from the Caribbean Regional Heads of Government meeting held in the Bahamas in August that was attended by countries including Barbados, Haiti, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Caribbean leaders also highlighted the importance of tourism to regional economies and "the increasingly devastating impact climate change has on that industry."

About 90 heads of state have confirmed attendance at November's COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt, where they will address issues including energy transition and food security at opening sessions, an Egyptian official said on Monday.

Meanwhile at a summit of the Organization of American States in Peru on Thursday, Caribbean representatives called for action on climate disasters, compounded by mounting inflation and debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbados Ambassador Noel Lynch said tighter monetary policies in developed countries and the strengthening U.S. dollar were compounding existing economic and climate crises.

If these are not addressed, he warned that existing hardships would worsen.

"There will be debt defaults, widening inequality, political upheaval and delayed transition to the low-carbon world that is necessary for continued human existence," Lynch said. (Reporting by Jasper Ward and Brian Ellsworth; additional reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)


All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
01:27pTier One Silver Details Rock, Channel Sampling Results from San Cipriano, Nanohuayco T..
MT
01:08pCaribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says
RE
09:23aScotiabank Previews Peru's Central Bank Policy Decision on Thursday
MT
04:37aData-Center Giant Equinix to Enter Indonesia With $74 Million Data Center
DJ
02:39aInchcape Gets Colombian Regulatory Approval For $1.5 Billion Derco Purchase
MT
10/05Peru sol currency moves -0.51% to close at 3.9680/3.9700 soles p…
RE
10/05Peru Marxist party wins mayoral races near MMG's troubled Las Bambas copper mine
RE
10/05Malaysia ratifies trans-Pacific trade pact
RE
10/05Ausquest Extends Copper Mineralization at Parcoy Project in Peru
MT
10/04Silver Mountain Details Additional Underground Channel Sampling Results from Reliquias ..
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish