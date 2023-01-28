Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-27
6161.01 PTS   -1.66%
12:40aPeru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
RE
12:36aProtester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues
RE
01/28Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru
RE
Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru

01/28/2023 | 10:06pm EST
STORY: Authorities said the accident took place in El Alto district of the coastal Talara province in Piura region, with a Talara public security official saying most of the deceased are from Haiti.

A Piura government video captured the crash site, with bodies and people's belongings strewn all over the ground. The video later showed the bodies being transferred on trucks to a hospital.

Peru's transportation supervisory agency SUTRAN confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing the number of fatalities or injuries, and said it involved a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada.

SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.


01/27U.S. seeks to advance Americas economic plan with partners
RE
01/27Peru sol currency moves +0.16% to close at 3.829/3.832 soles per…
RE
01/27Peru's central bank places currency swap of 1,150 mln soles…
RE
01/27New U.S. migrant rules push down foot traffic in Colombia-Panama jungle, says IOM chief
RE
01/27AusQuest Confirms Porphyry Copper Potential at Pirata Project in Peru
MT
01/26Peru sol currency moves +1.39% to close at 3.835/3.838 soles per…
RE
01/26Peru's central bank places currency swap of 588 mln soles…
RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral