Ex-Peru president Toledo surrenders to US authorities -Marshals Service official

Toledo, who was president from 2001 to 2006, is wanted in Peru over charges that he received more than $25 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for help in obtaining public works contracts. Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence.

Toledo has denied soliciting or receiving bribes. He has not been criminally charged in the United States.

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday denied Toledo's bid to block his extradition.

The former president was arrested in the United States in July 2019 after a formal request by Peru for his extradition. He was released on bail in 2020 and was living in California until at least last year.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Ismail Shakil and Frances Kerry)