  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-21
6098.87 PTS   -1.47%
In surprise move, Peru's president names four new ministers

04/23/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
Peru's President Dina Boluarte meets with foreign press, in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte on Sunday swore in new ministers of justice, education, work and external trade in a surprise move in the South American nation that has endured intense political infighting for years.

Boluarte assumed power in December when then-President Pedro Castillo illegally tried to dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary. Protests against Boluarte taking power became violent and 50 people were killed.

She made the announcement of the cabinet changes in a ceremony broadcast on state television on the same day as former President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the United States, becoming the third head of state to be currently imprisoned on corruption charges.

Boluarte swore in Daniel Maurate as minister of justice, Antonio Varela as minister of work, Magned Marquez as minister of education and Juan Carlos Mathews as minister of external trade.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
