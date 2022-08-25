Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-24
4991.25 PTS   -0.61%
06:49aPeru lowers 2022 growth forecast to 3.3%
RE
06:06aHUDBAY MINERALS BRIEF : Announcing Exploration Agreement for Maria Reyna and Caballito Satellite Properties near Constancia in Peru
MT
08/24Peru's Castillo reshuffles Cabinet yet again as prosecutors ramp up probes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia police deny violence in death of Harvard trans activist on Bali honeymoon

08/25/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police on Thursday denied accusations of violence from the family of a Harvard University transgender activist who died after being arrested on his honeymoon on the tourist island of Bali.

Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, from Peru was detained by customs police when he arrived with his new husband, also Peruvian, his family said in a statement this week on Instagram, accusing Bali authorities of "police violence ... racial discrimination and transphobia".

A Bali police spokesman told Reuters that Ventosilla had been under investigation for drug offences after suspected cannabis-derived products were found in his luggage.

Two days after he was arrested, Ventosilla was rushed to hospital and died on Aug. 11 because of "failure of bodily functions", said police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto.

Bayu said that Ventosilla fell ill after ingesting medication that was not part of the items confiscated by police.

Ventosilla's family said they did not know the cause of his death but said he was denied access to legal defence and information. Police spokesman Bayu did not answer those accusations nor those of transphobia, but said there had been no violence and the case was now closed.

Students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School, where Ventosilla was studying, echoed the family's calls for an investigation, the Harvard Crimson newspaper reported.

Ventosilla was a founding member of the Peruvian trans rights organization Diversidades Trans Masculinas and was pursuing a master's degree in public administration, the Crimson reported.

His husband had returned to Peru, his family's statement said.

Peru's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Wednesday statement that it had asked Indonesian authorities to strictly follow "the human rights of its two nationals" but added that the original detention "does not correspond with acts of racial discrimination or transphobia".

Ventosilla's family has called on the Peruvian foreign ministry to do a more thorough investigation.

Indonesia has among the region's harshest anti-narcotics laws, with penalties including capital punishment.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
06:49aPeru lowers 2022 growth forecast to 3.3%
RE
06:06aHUDBAY MINERALS BRIEF : Announcing Exploration Agreement for Maria Reyna and Caballito Sat..
MT
08/24Peru's Castillo reshuffles Cabinet yet again as prosecutors ramp up probes
RE
08/23Spain's Repsol to Face $4.5 Billion Litigation Over Oil Spill in Peruvian Court
MT
08/23Peru sol currency moves +0.67%, at 3.8530/3.8560 soles per dolla…
RE
08/23Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply
RE
08/20Peruvian ethnic nationalist leader who led uprising is released from prison
RE
08/19Toronto Stocks Slide; Lundin Mining Falls Amid Sinkhole Investigation in Chile
DJ
08/19Wheaton Precious Metals Shares Fall on Peru Stream Divestiture
DJ
08/19National Bank of Canada Says Wheaton's Silver Stream Termination Boosts M&A Funding
MT
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish