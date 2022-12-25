Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-23
5582.87 PTS   +0.57%
03:53pMigrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border
RE
12/23Ecuador says mining could become third-biggest export by 2025
RE
12/23Peru ex-ministers recount Castillo's bombshell final day
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Migrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border

12/25/2022 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Hundreds of migrants prepared to ring in Christmas camped in the cold at Mexico's northern border, enduring the bite of a winter storm ravaging the U.S. ...

all hoping for a swift reversal in U.S. migration restrictions.

Among them, Beatriz Tenorio from Peru, traveling with her husband and their five-month-old baby who they swaddled in layers of clothing - chilled but happy to be on the move, she said.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that restrictions known as Title 42 could stay in place temporarily.

Implemented under former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the health crisis, Title 42 gave border officials the ability to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without a chance to seek U.S. asylum.

A federal judge last month ruled that Title 42 was unlawful in response to a lawsuit originally brought by asylum-seeking migrants represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, and set the restrictions to be lifted on December 21.

But a group of 19 states with Republican attorneys general sought to overturn that decision and took their request to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

Now many migrants along the border are spending Christmas weekend outside in what Mexico's weather service called a "mass of arctic air" or in bare-bones shelters, with temperatures hovering near freezing.

Without clarity on when the restrictions will be lifted, some officials worry their cities could be overwhelmed if more migrants turn up.


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
03:53pMigrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border
RE
12/23Ecuador says mining could become third-biggest export by 2025
RE
12/23Peru ex-ministers recount Castillo's bombshell final day
RE
12/23IN BRIEF: Inchcape acquisition of Derco to complete before end of year
AN
12/22Regulus Resources Up Near 10% as Details US$15 Million Investment by Rio Tinto's Nuton
MT
12/22Latin America's 'pink tide' may have hit its high-water mark
RE
12/22IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12/21Peru president announces partial Cabinet reshuffle
RE
12/20Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens
RE
12/20Peruvian electoral jury gives provisional OK for late 2023 elections
RE
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral