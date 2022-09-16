Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-15
4890.66 PTS   -0.38%
12:19pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:17pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0%  fo…
RE
12:04pGlencore says Peru copper mine expansion 'under review'
RE
PERU CENTRAL BANK  LOWERS ECONOMIC GROWTH PROJECTION TO 3.0%  FO…

09/16/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
PERU CENTRAL BANK  LOWERS ECONOMIC GROWTH PROJECTION TO 3.0%  FOR 2022 - REPORT


© Reuters 2022
12:04pGlencore says Peru copper mine expansion 'under review'
RE
09:10aForte Minerals Names Two Members to Advisory Committee
MT
07:00aGrowing Demand Prompts Glencore to Consider Lithium Trading
MT
09/15Peru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows
RE
09/15Toronto Stocks Down; Empire Co. Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Profits in 1Q
DJ
09/15Newmont Down 1% in US, Canada Trading as Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project; National Ba..
MT
09/15Silver Mountain Says Identified High Sulphidation Target Within Dorita Property in Peru..
MT
09/15Newmont delays investment decision on Peru mine to 2024
RE
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish