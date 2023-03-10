Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-09
5883.96 PTS   -2.13%
12:20pPeru central bank says economic activity improved in february f…
RE
12:15pPeru central bank says board will monitor evolution of inflatio…
RE
12:12pPeru central bank lowers inflation forecast for 2023 to 4.50%…
RE
PERU CENTRAL BANK LOWERS INFLATION FORECAST FOR 2023 TO 4.50%…

03/10/2023 | 12:12pm EST
PERU CENTRAL BANK LOWERS INFLATION FORECAST FOR 2023 TO 4.50%


© Reuters 2023
