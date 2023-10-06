PERU'S 2023 ECONOMIC GROWTH SET TO BE LOWER THAN THE 0.9% PREVIOUSLY FORECAST: CENTRAL BANK
Peru's 2023 Economic Growth Set To Be Lower Than The 0.9% Previo…
October 06, 2023 at 01:35 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|End-of-day quote MSCI 10:00:00 2023-10-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5929.98 PTS
|-0.79%
|-3.47%
|+6.11%
|07:35pm
|Peru cenbank says 2023 economic growth to fall short of 0.9% previously forecast
|RE
|07:35pm
|PERU'S 2023 ECONOMIC GROWTH SET TO BE LOWER THAN THE 0.9% PREVIO…
|RE
PERU'S 2023 ECONOMIC GROWTH SET TO BE LOWER THAN THE 0.9% PREVIOUSLY FORECAST: CENTRAL BANK
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|5929.98 PTS
|-0.79%
|-3.47%
|-
|Peru cenbank says 2023 economic growth to fall short of 0.9% previously forecast
|RE
|PERU'S 2023 ECONOMIC GROWTH SET TO BE LOWER THAN THE 0.9% PREVIO…
|RE
|Two's Merger Partner LatAm Logistic Properties Leases Facilities in Peru, Costa Rica
|MT
|BBVA Research Notes Peru's Central Bank Cuts Key Rate by 25bps, as Expected; Sees Further Cuts
|MT
|Brazilian Patria's unit buys Colombian firm as part of $750 mln expansion plan
|RE
|Firetail Resources Begins Drilling at Picha Copper Project in Peru
|MT
|Italy looks to foreigners for quick fix to sickly health service
|RE
|ADRs End Higher; Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. Climbs 11.7%
|DJ
|Silver Mountain Resources Gains 5% As Details Drill Results From Reliquias Mine
|MT
|Kenon, Unit Receive Favorable Ruling in International Arbitration Proceeding
|MT
|Silver Mountain Resources Details Drill Results From Reliquias Mine
|MT
|Buenaventura Mining Halts Tajo Norte Mine Operations for Up to Three Years
|MT
|Repsol S.A. : Reconversion on track, potential future hydrogen heavyweight
|Newmont Reports Leadership Appointments as Part of Plans to Support Expanded Portfolio; National Bank Provides Comments
|MT
|Newmont Reports Leadership Appointments as Part of Plans to Support Expanded Portfolio
|MT
|Copper rises amid boost to risk-on mode after US averts shutdown
|RE
|Peruvian annual inflation eases to lowest level in more than two years
|RE
|ADRs Close Lower, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Declines 34.8%
|DJ
|PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES INDEXED CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT FOR 3…
|RE
|PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +0.45% TO CLOSE AT 3.784/3.785 SOLES PER…
|RE
|Sandstorm Gold Extends Credit Facility, Revises Royalty and Streaming Agreement with Bear Creek Mining
|MT
|Peruvian national arrested on suspicion of making 150 US bomb threats
|RE
|PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES INDEXED CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT FOR 3…
|RE
|Swedish furniture maker IKEA to open first Colombia store
|RE
|Silver Mountain Discovered New Copper Vein at Its Reliquias Mine in Peru
|MT