Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-23
6168.98 PTS   -0.30%
01:50pPeru sol currency moves -0.21% to close at 3.893/3.894 soles per…
RE
01:50pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,259 mln soles…
RE
10:23aAgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 70% of Berry People for $28 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 1,259 MLN SOLES…

01/24/2023 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 1,259 MLN SOLES


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
01:50pPeru sol currency moves -0.21% to close at 3.893/3.894 soles per…
RE
01:50pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,259 mln soles…
RE
10:23aAgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 70% of Berry People for $28..
MT
09:25aTinka Resources Highlights Results From 4 Infill Drill Holes at Ayawilca Zinc Project i..
MT
06:39aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Drift Low..
DJ
06:24aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Down After PMI Data, Ahead of ..
DJ
01/23Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expe..
RE
01/23Peru's annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
RE
01/23Copper Caps Fifth Straight Weekly Gain as Supply Tightness Coincides With China's Econo..
MT
01/23Demand recovery hopes help copper towards seven-month high
RE
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral