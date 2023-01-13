Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-12
6403.28 PTS   +2.64%
01:47pPeru's chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
RE
01:45pPeru sol currency moves -0.71% to close at 3.811/3.814 soles per…
RE
01:45pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 710 mln soles…
RE
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 710 MLN SOLES…

01/13/2023 | 01:45pm EST
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 710 MLN SOLES


© Reuters 2023
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral