MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-13
6453.04 PTS   +0.78%
10:03aPeru's GDP expands 1.68% in November
RE
10:03aPeru's gdp +1.68% in november vs a year earlier - statistics ins…
RE
01/13Peru's chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
RE
PERU'S GDP +1.68% IN NOVEMBER VS A YEAR EARLIER - STATISTICS INS…

01/15/2023 | 10:03am EST
PERU'S GDP +1.68% IN NOVEMBER VS A YEAR EARLIER - STATISTICS INSTITUTE


© Reuters 2023
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral