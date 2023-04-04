Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-03
6058.41 PTS   +0.14%
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.08% TO CLOSE AT 3.772/3.773 SOLES PER…

04/04/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.08% TO CLOSE AT 3.772/3.773 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
02:45pPeru congress rejects request to start impeachment trial of president
RE
02:42pPeru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.772/3.773 soles per…
RE
02:42pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 700 mln soles…
RE
03:16aRio Tinto supports Energy Resources of Australia entitlement offer
AN
04/03A global guide to electric grid development plans: ..
RE
04/03Scotiabank Still Sees Expected Rate Pause at Chile's Central Bank Despite Suprise CPI A..
MT
04/03North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04/03FTSE 100 Poised to Rise; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
03/31FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Up, Ending Quarter on Bright Note
DJ
03/31UK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'
DJ
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
