MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-22
6041.65 PTS   +2.90%
09:29aDynacor Group Reports Expansion of Plant Processing Capacity at Veta Dorada Operation in Peru
08:43aDynacor Brief: Increasing its Gold Ore Processing Throughput to 500 tpd Following Plant Expansion at its Veta Dorada Operation in Peru
11/22Tackling debt, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.08% TO CLOSE AT 3.851/3.855 SOLES PER…

11/23/2022 | 01:43pm EST
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.08% TO CLOSE AT 3.851/3.855 SOLES PER DOLLAR


Dynacor Group Reports Expansion of Plant Processing Capacity at Veta Dorada Operation i..
Dynacor Brief: Increasing its Gold Ore Processing Throughput to 500 tpd Fo..
Tackling debt, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
Pacific Alliance to meet in Peru after Castillo barred from travel -sources
Enel Plans Asset Sales to Cut Debt, Boost Investment as Part of 2023-25 Strategy -- Upd..
Going green, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
EV Resources Confirms Copper-Silver Mineralization at Peruvian Copper Project; Shares U..
Peru airport says firetruck on arranged drill before fatal collision
San Francisco to host APEC summit in 2023 -U.S. VP Harris
Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral