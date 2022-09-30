Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-29
4755.56 PTS   -1.02%
03:27pPeru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts
RE
02:44pPeru sol currency moves -0.23% to close at 3.9820/3.9840 soles p…
RE
12:37pDelta Air Lines Says US Department of Transportation Clears JV With LATAM Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.23% TO CLOSE AT 3.9820/3.9840 SOLES P…

09/30/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.23% TO CLOSE AT 3.9820/3.9840 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
03:27pPeru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts
RE
02:44pPeru sol currency moves -0.23% to close at 3.9820/3.9840 soles p…
RE
12:37pDelta Air Lines Says US Department of Transportation Clears JV With LATAM Airlines
MT
07:32aLupaka Gold Corp. Provides Update on Peru Arbitration Claim
MT
09/29MMG to Invest $2 Billion in Five Years to Expand Las Bambas Mine in Peru
MT
09/29Lupaka Gold Corp. Brief: "The Company Has a Very Strong Case Her..
MT
09/29Mexico, Colombia enact big rate hikes amid stubborn inflation
RE
09/29Peru sol currency moves -0.56% to close at 3.9720/3.9750 soles p…
RE
09/29National Bank Starts Coverage on Polaris Renewable with Outperform Rating; Says Strong ..
MT
09/28Latin American environmentalists most at risk of murder, report finds
RE
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish