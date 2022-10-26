Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-25
5206.67 PTS   +2.77%
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +0.28% TO CLOSE AT 3.9880/3.9890 SOLES P…

10/26/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +0.28% TO CLOSE AT 3.9880/3.9890 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
09:47aSilver Mountain Reports Drill Results From Matacaballo Vein at Reliquias Silver Mine in..
MT
08:48aGreat Panther Mining Agrees to Sell Coricancha Mine in Peru
MT
08:31aGreat Panther Mining Brief: Announcing Agreement to Sell the ..
MT
10/25Valor Resources Generates Anomalies at Picha Project in Peru; Shares Rally 17%
MT
10/25Sierra Metals Reporting Q3 2022 Production Results and Announcing Voluntary Delisting F..
MT
10/25Peru sol currency moves +0.05% to close at 3.9990/4.0000 soles p…
RE
10/25Silver Mountain Resources Names New COO
MT
10/24Peru sol currency moves -0.35% to close at 3.9990/4.0020 soles p…
RE
10/24Baron Oil shares drop despite increased estimates following data tests
AI
10/22Chile's Entel to sell fiber optic assets for $358 million
RE
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish