MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-21
5129.50 PTS   +1.78%
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.35% TO CLOSE AT 3.9990/4.0020 SOLES P…

10/24/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.35% TO CLOSE AT 3.9990/4.0020 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
10/22Chile's Entel to sell fiber optic assets for $358 million
RE
10/21Peru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.9850/3.9880 soles p…
RE
10/21MMG's Q3 Total Copper Production Rises 115% from Linked Quarter
MT
10/20Peru calls for 'urgent measures' amid fear of losing investment grade
RE
10/20Peru sol currency moves 0.0% to close at 3.9810/3.9850 soles per…
RE
10/20Peru calls for 'urgent measures' amid fear of losing investment grade
RE
10/20Spanish energy firm Everwood in talks to sell 6.1 GW solar assets portfolio - sources
RE
10/20Fitch Lowers Outlook on Peru to Negative From Stable
DJ
10/20FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Political Instability Weighs
DJ
10/19OAS to meet on Peru after President Castillo complained of coup attempt
RE
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish