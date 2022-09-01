Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-31
4870.95 PTS   -0.16%
02:41pPeru sol currency moves -0.36% to close at 3.8660/3.8690 soles p…
RE
02:39pMonkeypox apathy will 'condemn people to suffer,' Latin American activists say
RE
01:26pMexico's BMV could exit main index in latest 'symptom of deterioration'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.36% TO CLOSE AT 3.8660/3.8690 SOLES P…

09/01/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.36% TO CLOSE AT 3.8660/3.8690 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
02:41pPeru sol currency moves -0.36% to close at 3.8660/3.8690 soles p…
RE
02:39pMonkeypox apathy will 'condemn people to suffer,' Latin American activists say
RE
01:26pMexico's BMV could exit main index in latest 'symptom of deterioration'
RE
07:36aPeru's inflation up 0.67% in August
RE
08/31Panoro Minerals Outlines additional Results from Cotabambas Drill Program
MT
08/31Peru sol currency moves -0.60% to close at 3.8510/3.8550 soles p…
RE
08/31LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands
RE
08/30ING Says Chile's IMF Deal Helps Stabilize The Peso
MT
08/30RBC Capital Markets Says Nexa Resources Suspending Atacocha Mine In Peru Due To Protest..
MT
08/29Deutsche Bank on Latin America Currencies
MT
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish