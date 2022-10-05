Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-04
5165.52 PTS   +4.42%
04:15aMalaysia ratifies trans-Pacific trade pact
RE
03:24aAusquest Extends Copper Mineralization at Parcoy Project in Peru
MT
10/04Silver Mountain Details Additional Underground Channel Sampling Results from Reliquias Mine in Peru
MT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.51% TO CLOSE AT 3.9680/3.9700 SOLES P…

10/05/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.51% TO CLOSE AT 3.9680/3.9700 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
04:15aMalaysia ratifies trans-Pacific trade pact
RE
03:24aAusquest Extends Copper Mineralization at Parcoy Project in Peru
MT
10/04Silver Mountain Details Additional Underground Channel Sampling Results from Reliquias ..
MT
10/04Mantaro Precious Metals CEO Resigns; Shares Down Over 14%
MT
10/03Peru sol currency moves +0.60% to close at 3.9570/3.9600 soles p…
RE
10/03UBS Previews Latin America's Macroeconomics Data, Policy Events for The Week Ahead
MT
10/03Conservative Opus Dei businessman primed to become next mayor of Peru's capital
RE
10/03Arizona Metals Gets Conditional Approval to Graduate to TSX; Appoints Director, Provide..
MT
10/03Analysis-Chile's sliding peso reflects tough battle vs rampaging dollar
RE
10/02Blinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment
RE
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish