  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-28
4804.72 PTS   +4.60%
10:31aNational Bank Starts Coverage on Polaris Renewable with Outperform Rating; Says Strong Balance Sheet Supports Growth
MT
09/28Latin American environmentalists most at risk of murder, report finds
RE
09/28Teck Resources may raise value of Zafranal project in Peru to more than $2 bln
RE
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.56% TO CLOSE AT 3.9720/3.9750 SOLES P…

09/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.56% TO CLOSE AT 3.9720/3.9750 SOLES PER DOLLAR


Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish