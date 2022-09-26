Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-23
4662.29 PTS   -4.70%
11:24aPeru sol currency moves -0.64%, at 3.9360/3.9380 soles per dolla…
RE
05:41aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle as -2-
DJ
05:30aBOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.64%, AT 3.9360/3.9380 SOLES PER DOLLA…

09/26/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.64%, AT 3.9360/3.9380 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
11:24aPeru sol currency moves -0.64%, at 3.9360/3.9380 soles per dolla…
RE
05:41aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle as -2-
DJ
05:30aBOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
04:47aIAIN MACKAY : FTSE 100 Falls Again as UK Fiscal Spending Plan Sparks Concerns
DJ
03:12aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Pound Hits Record Low
DJ
02:34aAnglo American Begins Commercial Operations At Peru Copper Project, Cuts FY22 Output Fo..
MT
02:32aAnglo American Begins Copper Operations at Peru Site; Revises Production Guidance
DJ
01:57aSterling Parity Versus Dollar Looks Almost Certain, Says Swissquote
DJ
09/23Peru sol currency moves -0.75% to close at 3.9110/3.9130 soles p…
RE
09/23Peru sol currency moves -0.64%, at 3.9050/3.9090 soles per dolla…
RE
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish