MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-19
5003.40 PTS   +1.44%
02:39pPeru sol currency moves -0.75% to close at 3.9000/3.9020 soles p…
RE
12:17pMexican used-car startup Kavak lands $810 million in debt financing
RE
06:04aAnalysis-In Latin America, democracies shaken ahead of key elections
RE
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.75% TO CLOSE AT 3.9000/3.9020 SOLES P…

09/20/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.75% TO CLOSE AT 3.9000/3.9020 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish