Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-01
4903.25 PTS   -0.95%
03:31aSwedish Mining Equipment Maker Epiroc Closes Purchase of RNP México
MT
08/01Peru sol currency moves 0.69% to close at 3.8930/3.8950 soles pe…
RE
08/01Peru sol currency moves 0.92% at 3.884/3.886 soles per dollar…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.80% TO CLOSE AT 3.9230/3.9260 SOLES P…

08/02/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.80% TO CLOSE AT 3.9230/3.9260 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
03:31aSwedish Mining Equipment Maker Epiroc Closes Purchase of RNP México
MT
08/01Peru sol currency moves 0.69% to close at 3.8930/3.8950 soles pe…
RE
08/01Peru sol currency moves 0.92% at 3.884/3.886 soles per dollar…
RE
07/31Inside the super-secure Swiss lab trying to stop the next pandemic
RE
07/31Inside the super-secure Swiss lab trying to stop the next pandemic
RE
07/28Inchcape Signs $1.6 Billion Acquisition Deal For Latin American Automotive Distributor ..
MT
07/28Banco Santander Chile Names Roman Blanco CEO
MT
07/27Grupo Mexico expects further drop in copper production for Chile and Peru
RE
07/27Scotiabank on Peru's New Congressional Leadership
MT
07/27ANALYSIS : Peru's mining execs 'lose faith' in gov't despite moderate shift
RE
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish