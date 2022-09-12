Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-09
5053.67 PTS   +2.31%
09/09Peru sol currency moves -0.05% to close at 3.8810/3.8850 soles p…
RE
09/09FX firms as dollar loses ground; stocks jump on Beijing stimulus hopes
RE
09/08Exclusive-Peru economy can grow target-busting 4.3% next year, finance minister says
RE
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +1%, AT 3.8440/3.8460 SOLES PER DOLLAR…

09/12/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +1%, AT 3.8440/3.8460 SOLES PER DOLLAR


© Reuters 2022
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish