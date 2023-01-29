Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-27
6161.01 PTS   -1.66%
12:40aPeru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
RE
12:36aProtester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues
RE
01/28Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru
RE
Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24

01/29/2023 | 12:40am EST
Bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru

(Reuters) - At least 24 people died in northern Peru after a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged off a cliff in early on Saturday, police told local media.

Peru's transportation supervisory agency (SUTRAN) confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing a number of fatalities or injuries.

The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru, SUTRAN said.

SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.

Road accidents are relatively common in Peru, with many drivers operating vehicles on precarious roads and without proper training. In 2021, 29 people died when a bus plunged off a highway in the Andes mountains.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
