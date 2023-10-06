MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects the country's growth rate this year to fall short of the 0.9% previously forecast, the head of the bank's economic studies unit said during a presentation on Friday, citing the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford, Editing by Sarah Morland)
Peru cenbank says 2023 economic growth to fall short of 0.9% previously forecast
October 06, 2023 at 01:35 pm EDT
