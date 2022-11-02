Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-01
5643.98 PTS   +4.32%
10:14aNetherlands to resume international adoptions from selected countries
RE
11/01Venezuela and Colombian presidents discuss trade, human rights
RE
11/01Protesters in Peru target Hochschild's largest mine
RE
Peru central bank expects annual inflation to return to 1-3% target range end-2023

11/02/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peru central bank president Julio Velarde expects the country's annualized inflation to return to the target range of 1% to 3% "by the end of next year," he said on Wednesday, as Peru's cost of living shows signs of deceleration.

Last month, the central bank had said it expected inflation to fall into the range by the second half of next year.

"We expect inflation to return to the range by the end of next year, due to the clearly uncertain situation. For this year, we expect to end at 7.8%," Velarde said Wednesday.

Inflation through the first 10 months of the year reached 7.05%, while annualized inflation in October stood at 8.28%, according to Peru's statistics agency.

Peru's consumer prices rose 0.35% in October, the fourth consecutive monthly slowdown. Economists had expected inflation to come in at 0.41%, according to a Reuters poll.

In his speech, Velarde stressed that hiking cycle for Peru's interest rate was nearing its end, but said that it "does not mean we won't go up (again), that will depend on the data."

"The worst thing we can do is tie our hands," he said.

Peru's central bank has its next meeting scheduled for Nov. 10, in which it could raise the interest rate from 7%. The bank last hiked the rate in October, its 15th consecutive rise, in a bid to tamp down on inflation. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Alistair Bell)


10/31Protesters in Peru target Hochschild's largest mine
RE
10/31Economics: Scotiabank on the Week Ahead in Latin America
MT
10/30Latin America's 'pink tide' leaders congratulate Brazil's Lula on election win
RE
10/28Sierra Metals' Largest Shareholder and Compania Minera Kolpa Announced Letter of Intent..
MT
10/28ContourGlobal acquisition on track; triples profit in year-to-date
AN
10/27Peru sol currency moves +0.33% to close at 3.9730/3.9760 soles p…
RE
10/27Trinidad gets to work on design of small LNG hub to feed the Caribbean
RE
