July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects the country's inflation rate to be higher in July versus June, which saw a contraction in prices, the head of the bank's economic studies unit said during a presentation on Friday, citing seasonal variation.

Adrian Armas also said that May GDP figures, set to be published on Saturday, are likely to be in the negative realm when asked by reporters, with the fishing sector having taken a notable hit.

The central bank

earlier this week

kept its interest rate steady at 7.75% for the sixth consecutive time, highlighting that inflation was still above the bank's target.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.46% in June, with its monthly rate dipping into negative terrain for the first time in nearly two years.

Armas said Friday it maintained its forecast that annual inflation would hit 3% by end 2023.

He added that inflation was still likely to continue to slow despite a "more intense" El Nino weather phenomenon taking place than currently forecast. (Reporting by Isabel Woodford in Mexico City and Marco Aquino in Lima; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)