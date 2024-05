LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Peru's economy will likely expand by 3.1% this year, the economy ministry said late on Tuesday, up slightly from a previous forecast of 3.0% growth.

The Andean country's 2024 fiscal deficit is seen reaching 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 2.0% of GDP previously forecast, the ministry added. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)