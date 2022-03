LIMA, March 1 (Reuters) - Peruvian prices rose 0.31% in February, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday, faster than a month earlier when prices rose only 0.04%.

Inflation in the past 12 months now stands at 6.15%, the agency said, significantly higher than the target band set by Peru's central bank of between 1% and 3% annually. (Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Chris Reese)