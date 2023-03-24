Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-24
5707.83 PTS   -0.18%
05:37pPeru may tap capital markets this year to better manage debt
RE
01:44pPeru cenbank sees lower 2023 growth, drop in mining investment due to protests
RE
01:25pTartisan Nickel Conducts First Pass Exploration Review of Manganese Potential on Don Pancho Property in Central Peru
MT
Peru may tap capital markets this year to better manage debt

03/24/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Woman sells fruits at a stand at Surco market in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's government expressed qualified interest in tapping the international bond market later this year in a bid to better manage liabilities, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Friday.

The government might turn to capital markets during the first semester of this year if opportunities exist, the economy chief said during a news conference.

The minister also forecast what he described as a "moderate" economic expansion in March, and then 4% growth in April.

The Andean nation's central bank estimated earlier on Friday lower economic growth this year due to the impact of months-long social unrest and torrential rains earlier this month.

On Thursday, officials announced that the government will spend more than $1 billion on climate and weather measures, in a bid to contain adverse impacts from climate change and El Niño-related weather events.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
