Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-24
6055.70 PTS    0.00%
02:17pDecision on North American auto rules dispute 'imminent', Canada says
RE
02:04pPeru opposition says president wants to close Congress, deepening crisis
RE
08:57aGreat Panther Mining Terminates Agreement to Sell Coricancha Mine in Peru to Newrange Gold
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Peru opposition says president wants to close Congress, deepening crisis

11/25/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New legal battle as Peru's attorney general challenges President Pedro Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's opposition lawmakers said President Pedro Castillo was trying to dissolve the legislature on Friday, deepening a political crisis in which the prime minister resigned despite Congress refusing to hold a no confidence vote.

Peru is mired in a long-standing clash between its independent state powers. Castillo has previously said the legislature and the attorney general have attempted coups against him through impeachment attempts and criminal investigations, respectively.

Castillo reshuffled cabinet just before midnight on Thursday, after Congress rejected his request for a confidence vote, claiming legal requirements were not met to hold it.

The confidence vote request was meant to pressure Congress with high-stake consequences including firing Cabinet and dissolving parliament.

Castillo said denying the request was similar to Congress holding a no confidence vote and accepted his prime minister's resignation on Thursday.

"There is an executive coup underway to shut down Congress," conservative lawmaker Carlos Anderson told Reuters on Castillo's comment.

According to the Constitution, if Congress issues a vote of no confidence, the entire Cabinet should resign. If Congress then issues a second no confidence vote, the president is entitled to dissolve parliament and call for legislative elections.

"It is what the President is openly seeking," legislator and retired military officer Roberto Chiabra, of the conservative Alliance for Progress party, told Reuters.

Outgoing Prime Minister Anibal Torres has denied that the confidence vote request was intended to shut down Congress.

Castillo has survived two impeachment attempts and right-wing opposition legislators are scrambling for support to launch a new impeachment trial against him, though they have acknowledged they do not have sufficient votes.

In 2019, centrist President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress after two votes of no confidence in an intense spat with the opposition. The following year, a new Congress ousted Vizcarra amid allegations of corruption.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Marco Aquino


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
02:17pDecision on North American auto rules dispute 'imminent', Canada says
RE
02:04pPeru opposition says president wants to close Congress, deepening crisis
RE
08:57aGreat Panther Mining Terminates Agreement to Sell Coricancha Mine in Peru to Newrange G..
MT
11/24ASIACOPPERWEEK-Freeport settles six-year high copper charges for 2023 with Chinese smel..
RE
11/24Peruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer
RE
11/24Silver Mountain Resources Starts Preparing Resource Update for Reliquias Silver Mine in..
MT
11/24Anglo American signs deal with Aurubis for sustainable copper offering
AN
11/23Peru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.851/3.855 soles per…
RE
11/23Dynacor Group Reports Expansion of Plant Processing Capacity at Veta Dorada Operation i..
MT
11/23Dynacor Brief: Increasing its Gold Ore Processing Throughput to 500 tpd Fo..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral