  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-02-24
5750.39 PTS   -0.82%
02/24Peru president announces return of ambassador from Mexico
RE
02/24Enel Peru says state-run Chinese power firm eying possible purchase
RE
02/24Yellen says EV battery mineral trade pacts can likely bypass Congress
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Peru president announces return of ambassador from Mexico

02/24/2023 | 10:04pm EST
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the return of the country's ambassador in Mexico in response to comments from her Mexican counterpart branding her government as unconstitutional.

Boluarte said the remarks made earlier on Friday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about her administration go against the international right to non-interference.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Boluarte ascended to the South American country's presidency on Dec. 7 after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached following an attempt to dissolve Congress.

Boluarte accused Lopez Obrador of backing Castillo's attempt at a "coup d'etat."

"With his statements, Mr. Lopez violates the principle of international law about non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defense and promotion of democracy," she said in a television address.

Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Friday that Mexico will keep supporting Castillo, as he was "illegally ousted."

Boluarte's remarks come after a meeting between Lopez Obrador and Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, in Mexico earlier this week.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
