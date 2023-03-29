Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-28
5962.07 PTS   +2.34%
Peru prosecutors probe president, ex-president for alleged money laundering

03/29/2023 | 12:38am EDT
Peru's President Dina Boluarte meets with foreign press, in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian prosecutors are investigating President Dina Boluarte and former president Pedro Castillo for allegedly laundering money as part of a criminal organization, the attorney general's office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The probe into the alleged crimes by Boluarte and Castillo is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged campaign finance crimes committed during Peru's 2021 presidential race.

The announcement comes after a former adviser to Castillo told local media that he had financed part of Castillo's presidential campaign in 2021, as well as trips for Boluarte when she was running to be Castillo's vice president.

"The alleged commission of these crimes would have occurred during the electoral campaign of Peru Libre," the attorney general's office said, referencing the Marxist party that led Castillo to the presidency of the Andean country.

Castillo was removed from office in December after attempting to dissolve Congress before an impeachment vote. Boluarte ascended to the presidency in the wake of his removal and arrest.

Boluarte over the weekend denied receiving illegal campaign contributions and said corruption accusations were a "political maneuver" seeking to undermine her government. 

Boluarte is also currently under investigation for her alleged role in the deaths of protesters killed in clashes with security forces in the months after she took office.  

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Brendan O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry)


All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
12:38aPeru prosecutors probe president, ex-president for alleged money laundering
RE
12:19aAusQuest Finds Copper Porphyry System on Newly Acquired Peruvian Tenements; Shares Down..
MT
03/28Ride-hailing app Cabify raises $110 million for expansion in LatAm, Spain
RE
03/28Silver Mountain Resources CEO Stepping Down; Successor Named
MT
03/28Nexa Resources Resumes Operations at Cerro Lindo Mine in Peru
MT
03/28Spain's Nabiax sells LatAm business to Actis for $500 million
RE
03/28Britain to join Trans-Pacific trade pact as soon as this month -FNN
RE
03/28EV Resources Validates Copper Strike at Don Enrique Project
MT
03/27Peru police seize $20 million of cocaine headed for Turkey
RE
03/27EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Rise Despite Banking Secto..
DJ
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
